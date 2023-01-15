Govt Whip Vinay praises KCR for Kanti Velugu-2

Warangal: The onus is one everyone to make the second phase of Kanti Velugu a success, State government's flagship initiative aimed at providing free eye screening and vision tests, to be launched on January 18, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at the preparatory meeting of the Kanti Velugu programme at Hanumakonda Collectorate on Saturday, he stressed the need for coordination between the administration and the people's representatives.

"Kanti Velugu, mass eye screening camps is one of those noble programmes that no other State in the country was offering to their people. Kudos to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for initiating such a unique programme," Vinay said. He urged the people to avail the free service of eye screening and vision tests during the 100 working days from January 18 at Kanti Velugu camps. He directed the officials to organise health screening camps so as a large number of people could avail it.

As many as 20 medical teams to conduct tests in 52 locations spread across 35 Divisions in the Hanumakonda district, he said. Nodal officers have been appointed at all screening camp locations to monitor the tests, he added. DM&HO Sambashiva Rao, additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav, chief medical officer Dr Gnaneshwar, Corporators, ASHA and Anganwadi workers were present.