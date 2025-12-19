Govt will develop a zoo park in 3,000 acres in Future City: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the government will develop a zoo park in 3,000 acres in Future City. He made it clear that the government will proceed with every project only through global tenders.

In chitchat with scribes at his residence on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that all the gaming stadiums will be established in Future City. In the coming days, development will be centered around the airport.

Revanth said that Harish Rao and KTR are vying with each other to defeat KCR. He said that in a democracy, anyone can become the Chief Minister.