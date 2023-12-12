Govt will do justice to all sections: Sridhar Babu

Minister for IT and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, assured that the State government would do justice to all sections of the people.



On the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Sridhar Babu received applications from people during the Praja Darbar at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet, on Monday.

The Minister said that the State government was committed to resolving the problems of people and reminded them that Congress had prepared its election manifesto after thoroughly discussing public issues with intellectuals, elders, and various stakeholders in Telangana for a month.

“Our government will work with transparency and accountability and will do justice to all sections of the people,” he reiterated.

He also advised the people to write the address and phone number along with the problem in their petition so that it will be possible to examine thoroughly and solve the problem of the applicants.

Referring to the requests made by candidates on the postponement of the TS Genco AE exam scheduled to be held on December 17, he assured that the issue would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the decision would be taken in this regard after discussing with the officials.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross coordinated the Praja Darbar. AYUSH department Director Harichandana, Senior IAS Officer Musharraf Ali, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Venkatesh Dotri, and other officers were present.