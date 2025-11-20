Govt will rope in Amazon to market SHG products: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Seeking to provide access to international markets for products of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in the state through online marketing, the state government is holding talks with Amazon, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said here on Wednesday.

Marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Chief Minister launched ‘Mahila Shakti Saree distribution scheme’ after garlanding the statue of Indira Gandhi at the Necklace Road.

Reviewing the arrangements made for the distribution of the sarees with district collectors and women self-help groups, the Chief Minister said that the People’s Government was giving due respect to women, considering them as sisters, and launched the saree distribution scheme which will benefit one crore women.

The government also set up Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar on three acres of land worth hundreds of crores of rupees next to Shilparamam. “Now, we are in talks with Amazon with the aim of providing an international market for the products produced by women’s groups”, Revanth Reddy said.

Instructing the collectors to appoint a Special Officer for each Assembly constituency to oversee the distribution of sarees in the name of “Mahila Unnati-Telangana Pragati”, the Chief Minister said that the programme should be organised in a festive atmosphere at the headquarters of every mandal. Members of Parliament, Members of State Legislative Assembly, Members of State Legislative Council and other public representatives should be invited, the Chief Minister said.

The distribution of sarees to women who are 18 years and above in age, which began in rural areas on Wednesday, should be completed by December 9. For this, a sum of Rs 65 lakh has been made available. In the second phase, 35 lakh sarees will be distributed in urban areas during the period March 1-8. The collectors were ordered to also keep the data of the Social, Economic, Educational, Employment and Political Caste Survey (SEEEPEC), collect Aadhaar details, and carry out facial recognition during the distribution of the sarees to the women.

The Chief Minister highlighted the women empowerment schemes being implemented in the state and reminded people that the previous government was negligent in providing interest-free loans to women groups. The People’s government was releasing interest-free loans and the required funds also simultaneously, he pointed out.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the people’s government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the saree distribution programme with the aim of enhancing the dignity of women.

The government is providing sarees to all women who possess ration cards.