Govt will support Dr Preethi's family in all ways, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday shared her open letter for the parents of PG Medico Student Dr Preethi and assured that the government would support the family and punish the culprits.

Kavitha took to Twitter to share an open letter, penned by her amid the news of the demise of Dr Preethi, the first-year student of the postgraduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia in Warangal. Kavitha in her letter said, "I was shocked to learn that Dr Preethi passed away. As a mother, I was very distressed. I am one of the crores of people who have been wishing for Preethi's recovery for the past three days. Unfortunately, this has happened to Preethi who had great desire and perseverance to study and serve society.'' This is a situation that no parent should be in. "Your family will be supported by CM KCR's government and the BRS party. The State government will work hard to support your family in all ways. We assure you that the government will not spare the culprits responsible for Preethi's death,'' the letter read.

Kavitha said that the people of the entire State were with the family and prayed that God gives the family courage in such a difficult time and expressed condolences to the family members.