Govt will take action on those responsible for damage to Kaleshwaram project: Uttam

Hyderabad: The State government would take action to fix accountability with regard to the damage at the barrages of Kaleshwaram project after the judicial commission submits its report, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday.

The minister, who reviewed the progress of works at the barrages as per the interim measures suggested by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), said the government had taken action against some officials after a vigilance inquiry was conducted earlier.

“Decisions will be taken on taking action, either against those who were in government in the past or those in irrigation, after the judicial commission submits a report. They will be as per their (commission) recommendations and accountability,” he said.

The judicial commission is headed by retired Supreme Court judge P C Ghose.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Kaleshwaram project virtually suffered serious damage as leaks developed in two of the three barrages and that the Medigadda barrage structure itself went down.

An expert committee of the NDSA which visited the project following the state government’s request suggested some interim measures on the steps to be taken to safeguard the barrages, he said.

The panel has suggested that the gates of the three barrages should be kept open (to let the flow) and also to undertake monsoon flood protection works, he said.

Referring to former CM KCR’s comments that the state government should store water and take up pumping from there, the minister said the NDSA has clearly advised against storing water.

He said work on the interim measures suggested by NDSA has begun. He reviewed the progress of the work.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy said irrigation is the top priority of the Congress government, and it would ensure that every rupee spent on irrigation bring positive results.

He said that making optimum use of resources to get maximum new ayacut under irrigation is the motto of the Congress Government. “Whether old or new irrigation projects, this government will give priority to projects where with lesser amount of money and in shorter time, largest new ayacut could be brought under cultivation,”

He spoke to the media after inspecting the Sundilla, Annaram, and Medigadda barrages on Friday. He was accompanied by Engineer-in-Chief Anil Kumar and senior irrigation department officials, who briefed him about the status of repair at all three barrages.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government intends to irrigate more ayacut through judicious spending and avoid the waste of public money. He said that the projects where more ayacut can be created by spending less would be the Congress Government’s priority.

“Congress government would not spare anyone who misappropriated, misused or wasted public money in the name of Kaleshwaram project.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the vigilance inquiry is underway, and the judicial commission, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, would also submit a report after completion of its inquiry. He said that the Congress government would not spare anyone and cited the examples of the dismissal of senior officials, including the Kaleshwaram ENC.

Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy first visited the Sundilla barrage in a helicopter where he inspected the repair works. The officials of the irrigation department showed him the extent of damage caused to the barrage and the repair works carried out so far. Later, he visited the Annaram barrage and inspected the ongoing works. He directed the officials to hasten up the works and complete the repairs within the time specified by the NDSA.

Later, Uttam Kumar Reddy went to Medigga Barrage, where he conducted a review meeting with the officials of the irrigation department, L&T, Afcons, Navayuga and another related department.

He said it was shameful that despite spending Rs 94,000 crore, which was taken on high interest rates, the Kaleshwaram project remained a non-usable liability. He reiterated that the Medigadda barrage collapsed on October 21, 2023, when the BRS party was in power. While two Sundilla and Annaram barrages suffered leakages, the Medigadda barrage suffered huge structural damage. This was huge damage to public property. Common people are now paying interest for the mistakes committed by the previous regime.

He said an expert committee headed by Chandrashekhar Iyer suggested some interim measures to protect the damaged barrages. The committee was completely against the storage of water in these barrages as it could have damaged them further. He said monsoon flood protection works were taken up.