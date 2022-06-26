Govt withdraws 'order of declaring teachers' assets'

Hyderabad: After facing flak from the government teachers, the State government has reportedly decided to withdraw the order seeking the property details of teachers. State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy is believed to have directed the Education department Secretary to stop implementation of the proceedings immediately.

As per the earlier order, the government teachers should obtain permission from the concerned authorities before buying or selling movable and immovable properties. All employees of the School Education Department have to submit annual property statements regularly.

As per the proceedings of the Director of School Education, P Madan Mohan, all regional joint directors of school education and the District Educational Officers (DEOs) have been asked to issue directions to all employees working under their jurisdiction. The order was issued on June 8 and was revealed on Saturday.