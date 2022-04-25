Govt working for welfare of scribes: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi leader and TRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday said that the State government had allocated Rs 100 crore for the welfare of journalists, of which, Rs 42 crore have already been spent.

Addressing a gathering of women journalists during a workshop here, Kavitha said that the government was providing Rs 1 lakh ex gratia to the kin of deceased journalists besides extending Rs 3,000 pension to the bereaved family for five years.

She added that the government was also giving Rs 50,000 to journalists who met with accidents. "While many large States in the country restricted accreditation cards to only 3,000 journalists, Telangana is the only State in the country which has given accreditation cards to over 18,000 scribes," she said, adding that the government understands the efforts of journalists reporting from various places, especially those from rural areas.

