Govt working with goal of public welfare: MLA

Hanamkonda: Parakala MLA Revoori Prakash Reddy asserted on Sunday that the government was functioning with the sole aim of public welfare. At the Rythu Vedika in Konayamakula village of Geesugonda mandal, he distributed the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries from Geesugonda, Sangem and Divisions 15, 16, and 17.

Revoori said the government was extending welfare schemes beyond party lines to support the poor.

He mentioned that CMRF cheques worth Rs 5,65,79,500 have been distributed to 1,740 persons across the constituency. He emphasised that financial assistance was being provided under the CMRF to those who got treated in private and corporate hospitals due to health issues.