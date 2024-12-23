Govt’s focus on rural and tribal health: Minister Damodar

Nizamabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha emphasised that the government’s primary goal is to provide better education, healthcare, and social security. On Sunday, the Minister inaugurated a Primary Health Centre(PHC) building in Renjal Mandal, built at a cost of Rs 1.56 crores. He inspected the medical facilities available at the health centre.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that the government is moving forward with the aim of providing high-standard education, healthcare, and social security to the public. As part of this, health sub-centres, PHCs, community health centres, area hospitals, and district hospitals are being set up according to the needs of different areas, and PHCs are being upgraded to CHCs.

He mentioned that there is a need to establish more than 300 health sub-centres and 170 primary health centres in the State, with a focus on rural and tribal areas.

To ensure primary treatment is available to all people during emergencies, the government recently dedicated 213 new ambulances to the public and plans to introduce another 85 ambulances.

“The government will also provide 102 Amma Vodi vehicles to various regions. Trauma care centres will be set up every 35 km on national highways to save the lives of road accident victims, with ambulances connected to these centres,” he said.

The Minister noted the need to establish cancer treatment centres and vascular access centres in the joint districts of Nizamabad and Adilabad.

The Minister stated that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure the poor do not fall into debt or insecurity due to medical expenses, aiming to provide comprehensive health security. He explained that 90% of vacancies for doctors and medical staff are being filled to ensure adequate medical care through government hospitals from village to district levels.

The Minister called on the public to support the government, which is advancing with the goal of public welfare and health security.