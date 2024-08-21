Gr-I services: Sports reservation candidates list finalised

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday directed 36 candidates who were claiming sports reservations in Group-I services to produce FORM-1 (represented India in International/ Multinational sports competitions) are been verified by the officials of the Sports Authority of Telangana.

As per the report of the officials of the Sports Authority of Telangana, 36 candidates have claimed sports reservations, stating that they have represented the country in International/ Multinational sports competitions. These candidates have produced FORM-1 along with all relevant sports certificates. The certificates of all the candidates who have appeared before the officials of the Sports Authority of Telangana on the designated dates have been verified by the Sports Authority.

Shortlisted candidates are mentioned on the official website and are provisionally permitted to appear in Group-I Mains.