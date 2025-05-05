Grand Abhishekam and Special Pujas for Bodrayi Deity in Tadur

Nagar kurnool: As part of the upcoming Sri Rudra Sahita Shata Chandi Maha Yagam to be held on the 7th of this month in Tadur mandal headquarters, special rituals began on Monday with a Panchamrita Abhishekam performed for the village deity, Bodrayi Ammavaru. The event was organized by Puchcha Ramya Krishna, Anuroop Sharma couple, and Sudhansh Sharma, who shared the details with the media.

The rituals commenced in the school premises at the specially set-up yagashala, with Ganapati Puja, Punya Vachanam, Kankana Dharana, Ritwik Varanam, and Lakshmi Ganapati Abhishekam conducted in accordance with Vedic traditions by scholarly Brahmins.

A special Akhanda Deeparadhana and Shata Chandi Rudra Parayanam were also performed by Vedic Ritwiks. Devotees who attended were blessed with Vedic Ashirvachanam and were served Teertha Prasadam and Anna Prasadam.

The organizers announced that on Tuesday, Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy Abhishekam, Ashlesha Bali, and special pujas for marriage and progeny blessings will be conducted. They urged devotees in the surrounding areas to participate in large numbers and make the program a grand success.

Among the participants were Sandu Mallayya, Govardhan Reddy, Kolla Ramesh, Anupati Srinivasulu, Vedic priest Chintapalli Muralidhar Sharma, the Vedic archaka team, villagers, and many women devotees who took part with deep devotion and spiritual fervor.



