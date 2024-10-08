Grand Bathukamma Celebrations at Rachakonda Commissionerate: Women Police Empowered with New Facilities

The spirit of festivity and community was evident at the CAR headquarters in Amberpet today as the Bathukamma celebrations organized by the Rachakonda Women Police took center stage. Chief Guest, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu IPS, inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the ceremonial Jyoti, emphasizing the pride with which women in Telangana celebrate the Bathukamma festival.

In his address, CP Sudhir Babu highlighted the significance of both the Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals in the Telugu states. “Every woman in Telangana celebrates Bathukamma with great pride, and it’s our duty to ensure that they can do so in a pleasant atmosphere,” he stated, commending the contributions of women policemen who actively partake in preserving traditions and celebrations.

In a significant move to enhance the welfare of women police personnel, the Commissioner announced the establishment of special rest rooms complete with modern amenities, a Dussehra gift for the officers. A total of ₹17,17,500 has been allocated from the Rachakonda welfare fund for this initiative. Additionally, ₹75,000 has been sanctioned to set up a canteen at the Bhuvanagiri CAR headquarters, ensuring better sustenance for the police personnel.

Commissioner Sudhir Babu further ensured that all necessary security measures are in place for the upcoming Bathukamma celebrations across the Rachakonda jurisdiction. He recognized the hard work and dedication of the women police, striving for the safety and security of the community, while also promoting a festive atmosphere.

Among those present at the event were DCP Padmaja IPS, DCP Praveen Kumar IPS, DCP Sunitha Reddy, Admin DCP Indira, DCP Muralidhar, DCP Ramana Reddy, Additional DCP Shyam Sundar, Venkat Reddy Police Association President CH Bhadra Reddy, and other senior officers, as well as numerous women police personnel who participated in the ceremony.

The Commissioner reiterated his commitment to empowering the women of the Rachakonda Police, aimed at delivering efficient services to the public and maintaining public order during this festive season.