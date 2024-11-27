Grand Celebration of Constitution Day at District Police Office

Gadwal: The Indian Constitution, recognized as the world's largest written constitution, holds a prestigious place globally. All of us should work in the spirit of the Constitution to deliver more effective services to the public, said District Police Office AO Mr. Satish Kumar.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, Constitution Day was celebrated with grandeur at the District Police Office under the directions of District SP Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS.

Speaking at the event, AO Mr. Satish Kumar highlighted that the Indian Constitution not only guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens but also incorporates laws aimed at safeguarding public welfare. He emphasized that those serving in the police department, established with the goals of ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order, must align their work with the spirit of the Constitution and contribute to societal development.

As part of the event, the staff took the Constitution Day pledge under the leadership of the AO.

The event was attended by SB Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, SB DC RB, CCS SSIs Srinivas, Rajitha, Vijay Kumar, CC Lohit, Superintendent Nayeem, and other staff members from the DPO office.



