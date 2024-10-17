Live
- 7 Most Popular Apps for Android of 2024
- Hitachi Receives Order for 56 Elevators and Escalators for CRC The Flagship in Noida, India
- Grand Celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti at District Collector's Office
- Minor car accident, Muslim youth showers blows on Hindu youth inside police station
- BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kurava Pallayya Meets BRS Working President K.T. Ramanna, Discusses Key Student Initiatives
- Women power will drive Congress back to power in 2028: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Labourers from Andhra Pradesh, Man Kills Wife and Her Lover, Commits Suicide in Bengaluru
- Telangana to go ahead with Group I exam as aspirants continue protest
- Minister Boseraju Slams Centre for Excluding Bengaluru from AI Centres of Excellence
- Metamorphosis of a City
Just In
Grand Celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti at District Collector's Office
Highlights
Gadwal: Valmiki Jayanti celebrations were held grandly under the supervision of the District Backward Classes Welfare Department at the District...
Gadwal: Valmiki Jayanti celebrations were held grandly under the supervision of the District Backward Classes Welfare Department at the District Collector's Office. District Collector B.Yam. Santosh and local MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy attended the event and paid floral tributes to Valmiki by garlanding his portrait.
The event was attended by Additional District Collectors Lakshminarayana Narsing Rao, District BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, Valmiki community leaders Gattu Thimmappa, Anjaneyulu, Councilor Murali, Raju, Madhusudan Babu, various departmental district officials, and Collectorate staff, among others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS