Grand Celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti at District Collector's Office

Grand Celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti at District Collector's Office
Gadwal: Valmiki Jayanti celebrations were held grandly under the supervision of the District Backward Classes Welfare Department at the District...

Gadwal: Valmiki Jayanti celebrations were held grandly under the supervision of the District Backward Classes Welfare Department at the District Collector's Office. District Collector B.Yam. Santosh and local MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy attended the event and paid floral tributes to Valmiki by garlanding his portrait.

The event was attended by Additional District Collectors Lakshminarayana Narsing Rao, District BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, Valmiki community leaders Gattu Thimmappa, Anjaneyulu, Councilor Murali, Raju, Madhusudan Babu, various departmental district officials, and Collectorate staff, among others.

