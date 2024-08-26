Nagar kurnool: Grand Celebrations of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 60th Anniversary.On the occasion of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 60th anniversary, district vice president Venkateswara Sharma led the celebrations in Achampet by hoisting the flag at Om Chowrasta. He extended his greetings to all on the foundation day and emphasized the importance of everyone working towards national unity.

Later, the 60th anniversary celebrations were held with grandeur at the local Saraswati Sishu Mandir school. Children, dressed as little Krishna and Gopikas, performed dances and folk plays, delighting the audience while celebrating Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

The event was attended by prominent individuals, including VHP honorary president Dr. Bandham Ball Narayana, president Venugopal, district president Sudhakarayya, regional Samarasata leader Damodar Shetty, secretary Kamalekar Nageshwar Rao, vice presidents Kota Bhaskar and Mahesh Chari, Bajrang Dal leader Shivachandra, Matru Shakti division leader Hemalatha, along with other key figures such as Sailila, Niranjan, Singotam, Veerabomma Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy, Pramod Prasad, Srinivasulu, Venkatesh, Katta Prabhakar Reddy, Pandurangam, and local dignitaries and school staff.