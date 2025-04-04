Live
Grand Launch of Vaarahi Silks – A New Landmark for Ethnic Elegance!
The legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna and the stunning Meenakshi Chowdhary, inaugurated the Vaarahi Silks, KPHB it's 2nd branch a paradise for ethnic wear lovers and brings you an unparalleled collection of exquisite sarees.
A Destination for Timeless Elegance!
Owned by Manideep Yechuri & Dr. Spandana Maddula, Vaarahi Silks is not just another saree store – it's a celebration of tradition, craftsmanship, and contemporary style. Spanning a four-story showroom in Kukatpally, the store offers an exclusive range of handpicked sarees that define grace and grandeur. Whether you're looking for exquisite Kanjivarams, Banarasis, Pochampallys, or trendy designer sarees, we have something for everyone.
Affordable Weavers' Prices – Starting at Just ₹999!
Experience the beauty of tradition at the best weaver-direct prices. Our collection starts at just ₹999, making luxury and tradition accessible to all.
Exciting Launch Offer!
To celebrate our grand opening, we have an exclusive offer for our customers, Get a 22 Ct Gold Coin FREE on rvery purchases of ₹15,000 or more!
Visit us at Vaarahi Silks, KPHB, Hyderabad
Come, be part of this grand celebration and step into a world of ethnic elegance like never before!