Grand New Year Celebrations at Integrated District Office Complex

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized that all government welfare schemes must reach every eligible beneficiary through the collective efforts of all department officials.

On Thursday, the District Collector participated in the New Year celebrations held in the IDOC meeting hall. Speaking on the occasion, he extended New Year greetings for 2025 to all the residents of the district. He urged officials to work with renewed enthusiasm for the district's development in the new year. Reflecting on the past year, he noted that it marked his first year in the district, which provided valuable experiences. He stated that while the previous year involved learning from the ground level, the focus for this year would be on implementing strategic plans and achieving specific goals.

The Collector highlighted the need to address the areas where progress was lacking in 2024 and suggested preparing comprehensive plans for the current year. He stressed that each file represents a life and advised officials to handle them with care, considering the needs and emotions behind them, while adhering to regulations.

He encouraged officials to carry out their duties responsibly to ensure government welfare schemes effectively reach the people. With creative thinking and efficient use of technology, officials were urged to deliver services promptly and with high quality. The Collector remarked that government employees' work is akin to a divine service and encouraged all officers to make the best use of the opportunity.

He called upon everyone to move forward in the New Year with fresh ideas, aspirations, and determination. As part of the celebrations, the Collector cut a cake along with the officials.

The event was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, RDO Srinivasa Rao, AO Veera Bhadrappa, other district officials, staff, and dignitaries.