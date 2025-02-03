Grand Participation of Dignitaries in Sri Jogulamba Ammavari Annual Brahmotsav and Sahasra Ghata Abhishekam.

Gadwal : The Annual Brahmotsav of Sri Jogulamba Ammavari saw the participation of several prominent leaders and dignitaries during the Nija Roopa Darshan and Sahasra Ghata Abhishekam ceremonies. Honourable Alampur MLA, Shri Vijayudu, Honourable Legislative Council member, Shri Challa Venkataramireddy, Telangana State Election Commissioner, Mrs. Rani Kumudini (IAS Retd.), and the brother of Telangana Chief Minister, Shri Revanth Reddy, Shri Tirupati Reddy, along with Jogulamba Gadwal District Judge, Shri Kush, and former ZP Chairperson, Mrs. Saritha Tirupathayya, graced the occasion.

The temple's EO, Purender Kumar, Chairman Shri B. Nageshwar Reddy, and Dharmakarthas Vishwanath Reddy, Chandrashekhar Reddy, Gopal, G. Venkateshwarlu, A. Venkateshwarlu, G. Pulender, Jagannathan Mohan Naidu, Jagadeeshwar Goud, Jayaramudu, and Shri Saraswati were also present during the proceedings.

Temple priests, staff, village elders from Alampur, and a large number of devotees attended the ceremonies, making it a grand religious event filled with devotion and fervor. The event was marked by a spirit of reverence, drawing a significant crowd of followers, showcasing the immense faith the community holds in Sri Jogulamba Ammavari.















