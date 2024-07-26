Grand Preparations Underway for Ashadham Bonalu in Hyderabad on July 28

The much-anticipated Ashadham Bonala Fair is set to take place on the 28th of this month, with local temples adorned in vibrant decorations and lights. Committees at various temples have made significant arrangements to ensure a seamless experience for devotees.

At the Sridevi Nallapochamma temple in Golnaka, preparations have reached an impressive level, with the temple fully restored and exquisitely decorated. Kommidi Gopal Reddy, general secretary of the temple committee, announced that on Sunday morning, the committee will perform an anointing ceremony, decoration, and present bonams to the goddess.



The program for offering bonalu to Amma is scheduled to continue from 8 AM through the night. Devotees can expect a lively atmosphere as processions featuring pots and food carts make their way to the temple, enhancing the festive spirit.



Local dignitaries, including MLA Kaleru Venkatesh and Corporator Doosari Lavanya Srinivas Goud, along with several public representatives and leaders from various political parties, are expected to participate in the Bonalu festivities.



In Kunjhiganganagar, preparations are also in full swing for the Bonalu festival at the Srimahankali and Sribangarumaisamma temples. Basti committee members R.K. Babu, K. Ranchander, Singeetham Rajesh, Shekhar, Parushuram, Lakshminarayana, K. Chandu, and others have been overseeing the arrangements closely to ensure a splendid celebration.



As the festival approaches, the excitement and anticipation among the community grow, promising a vibrant and joyous occasion for all.

