Gadwal: A grand rally was organized on Sunday evening to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the town of Gadwal located in the district center. The event, conducted under the auspices of the RSS, began at the Vasavi Function Hall and witnessed a large turnout of participants from various affiliated organizations.

The rally progressed through key locations in the town, including the New Bus Stand, Rajiv Marg, Old Bus Stand, Hospital, and Gandhi Chowk, ultimately culminating back at the Vasavi Function Hall, located within the vicinity of Sai Krupa Hospital. Participants, dressed in identical uniforms and carrying sticks, showcased impressive discipline and unity throughout the procession, which captivated onlookers and highlighted the spirit of the RSS.

This event not only celebrated the centenary of the RSS but also served as a testament to the organization's enduring influence in promoting cultural values and fostering national pride. The enthusiastic participation from various organizations affiliated with the RSS, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, BJP, and ABVP, reflected a collective commitment to the principles of service and dedication that the RSS embodies.

As the rally made its way through the town, the atmosphere was filled with slogans and cheers, emphasizing the significance of this milestone in the history of the RSS. Organizers expressed their gratitude to all the participants for their dedication and effort in making the rally a grand success, reinforcing the importance of unity and collaboration among the various wings of the Sangh Parivar.

The successful rally in Padh Sanchalan stands as a remarkable celebration of the RSS's journey over the past century, showcasing its role in shaping the social and cultural landscape of India.

The motto of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is "संगठित शक्तिः, संघ शक्ति" which means "Organized strength is the true strength" in Sanskrit. This reflects the organization's emphasis on unity, discipline, and collective power. The full slogan, "Sangh Shakti Sarvam Sadhanam" means "Union is strength, and through union, everything is achieved."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925. He established the organization in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with the aim of promoting cultural and national unity, discipline, and self-reliance among Hindus in India. Hedgewar was deeply influenced by his experiences during India's freedom struggle and sought to create a united and disciplined society to preserve and promote India's cultural identity.

The motto of the RSS Padh Sanchalan (route march) is typically centered around discipline, unity, and strength. While there isn't a specific single motto for the Padh Sanchalan, the event embodies the principles of "Seva, Suraksha, Samarpan" (Service, Protection, and Dedication).

Padh Sanchalan is a ceremonial march where swayamsevaks (volunteers) demonstrate discipline, physical fitness, and the spirit of unity, often with slogans or songs emphasizing patriotism, national unity, and commitment to service.