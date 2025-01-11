Grand Rangoli Competition Held at Saraswati Sishu Mandir, Nagarkurnool

A grand Muggula (Rangoli) competition was organized at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Nagarkurnool under the guidance of the school principal, Prasanna Lakshmi. The event involved students and their family members, especially women, who participated enthusiastically and showcased their creativity through beautiful and colorful rangoli patterns.

Students and their families came together in large numbers, making the event lively and vibrant. After the competition, prizes were awarded to those who secured the first, second, and third places, encouraging their efforts and artistry.

The event also served as a platform to promote family involvement and celebrate traditional art forms. Teachers, students, and their family members expressed their joy in participating, making the event a memorable and successful celebration of culture and creativity.















