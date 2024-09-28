Grand Tila Taila Abhisheka Pujas for Shani Swamy

Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of Bhadrapada Ekadashi Saturday, special Tila Taila Abhisheka pujas were performed for Lord Shaniswara Swamy at the Nandi Vaddeman village in Bijnapally Mandal, in a traditional and grand manner.

The chief priest, Dr. Gavvamata Vishwanatha Shastri, mentioned that devotees from various regions came with great devotion to offer special Ashtottara pujas, where the deity was bathed in sesame oil. He stated that it is highly auspicious to have a vision of Lord Shiva on such a day.

The priest explained that the pujas, performed with sesame oil, Jilledu flowers, and Jilledu leaves, are believed to alleviate planetary afflictions caused by Shani's influence and to bring peace. In addition, special Rudrabhisheka pujas were conducted for Lord Shiva, and prayers were offered to Lord Ganapati and Nandiswara.

Devotees received Vedic blessings and prasadam after the pujas. The temple chairman, V. Gopal Rao, committee members Veerashekar, Prabhakar, Pullayya, and the temple priests Gavvamata Shanti Kumar, Umamaheshwar, and staff member Gopal Reddy, along with many devotees and women, participated in the event.