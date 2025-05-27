Grand Triveni Harathi huge draw of Pushkarulu

BHUPALAPALLY: As part of the Saraswati Pushkaralu celebrations, the highlight at Kaleshwaram has been the grand Saraswati Navaratna Mala Harathi performed at the Triveni Sangamam.

To conduct the river Harathi with traditional precision, scholars were specially invited from Kashi.

These priests from Kashi conducted the Harathi at the Triveni Sangamam every evening since the start of Pushkaralu, captivating devotees with the ritual. In Kashi’s Ganga, one would usually have to witness the Harathi from boats floating over the water, but the geographical advantage in Kaleshwaram makes it different. The riverbank spans nearly 3 to 4 kilometers, leaving a vast sandy area, apart from the water flow, where devotees can stand freely and observe the Harathi without any additional cost. Both distinguished guests and general devotees gathered in large numbers to witness this sacred event, with the district collector Rahul Sharma making necessary arrangements for seamless viewing. Every night, the Harathi lasted for over an hour, keeping devotees enthralled and encouraging them to remain at Kaleshwaram.

The enthusiasm is evident, as many devotees begin their journey back home only after experiencing the Harathi, demonstrating how deeply it has been embraced.

On Sunday, Yogananda Saraswati Swamiji performed the Pushkara Snanam, marking the occasion with spiritual fervor.

Minister Seethakka, MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, and CMO Secretary Srinivasa Raju.