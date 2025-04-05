Grand Welcome for DK Aruna in Hyderabad After Passage of Wakf Board Amendment Bill

Gadwal: Cheers to Jejamma! Warm Welcome at the Airport

Hyderabad, Telangana: Mahbubnagar MP and BJP leader DK Aruna received a grand welcome at Shamshabad Airport, Hyderabad, following the Parliament's approval of the Wakf Board Amendment Bill. A large number of BJP cadres from Boduppal and leaders from the BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) gathered at the airport to greet her with enthusiasm and reverence.

Draped in traditional shawls and adorned with flower garlands, DK Aruna was honored with grandeur and affection. The party workers expressed their deep appreciation for her relentless efforts as a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in ensuring the passage of the bill, which is seen as a milestone in bringing justice to Wakf land victims.

The Wakf Board Amendment Bill has been a long-pending demand aimed at streamlining the administration of Wakf properties and ensuring the protection of minority rights. DK Aruna's active participation in the JPC and her advocacy played a crucial role in pushing the bill forward in Parliament.

Party workers and supporters hailed her as a symbol of justice and dedication, referring to her respectfully as Jejamma, a cultural expression of reverence in Telangana. They credited her with making a significant impact on the national stage by standing up for the rights of the underprivileged and voiceless.

This grand welcome signifies not just political support, but also a heartfelt recognition of DK Aruna's efforts in championing the cause of Wakf land beneficiaries, reinforcing her growing influence in both state and national politics.