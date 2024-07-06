Grand welcome to Naidu in Hyd

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was accorded a tumultuous welcome by the TDP cadre at the Begumpet Airport on Friday evening.

This is Naidu’s first visit to Hyderabad after assuming the office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP leaders made large-scale arrangements and gathered in huge numbers at the Begumpet airport. Special arrangements to sprinkle flower petals on CM’s convoy at the beginning of the roadshow from the airport was made.

Amid strict traffic restrictions braving rain, the party leaders and activists took out a car and bike rally. As there was heavy downpour soon after Naidu landed at the airport, the police restricted the vehicle movement from Begumpet to Naidu’s residence in the Jubilee Hills area. TDP Telangana unit leaders, including Arvind Kumar Goud, led the car rally.

The party had erected billboards and buntings all through the stretch on which the rally was to travel to welcome Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP chief had told the Hans India in June that since it was he who had developed Hyderabad, he would review and strengthen the Telangana unit of the party. In tune with that Naidu would be reviewing party’s strength at the grassroots level and work out an action plan to revive the party in the state. He will also discuss the possibility of launching the membership drive soon.

The party despite several desertions by its leaders in the last 10 years continues to have good cadre and all that it needs is a strong leader as state president who can re-invent the party in Telangana.