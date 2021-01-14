Greater Hyderabad: The Crime Rate In The City Gradually Gets Increased

After the formation of a separate state, the Telangana government gave more priority to peace and security. It is providing the necessary resources to the police with the aim of making Hyderabad a cosmopolitan city. Is taking all sorts of measures to prevent the crime in the city. With this, even people were also happy with the security. But events which took place in the past few days have left Greater residents worried.

The body of an unidentified woman was found near the Ankushapur railway gate under Ghatkesar police station. The woman was killed and her face was made an unidentified setting fire. Although the woman has been identified there has been no major progress in the case so far. On January 3rd, a husband brutally murdered his wife in Nagaram under the Keesara police station in Medchal district. On January 4, Krishna, a florist, was brutally murdered in Kukatpally. On January 9, a son brutally killed his mother in Bulkampet. Two youths killed an auto driver named Riaz and dumped his body in a suitcase at Kukatpally, Rajendranagar Dairy Farm on the pretext of harassing their sister. Three men chased him on the road from Mehdipatnam to Aramghar and beat him indiscriminately with sticks and rods for forcing him to pay off his debt.

The accused in the sensational Bowenpally kidnapping case escaped very easily. The victims went in vehicles and travelled for almost eight hours on the roads in the city along with the Outer but were not found by the police. Also, a man near the Dabirpura police station threatened with a gun said that he would not come to the settlement in a land dispute by fired the gun. The police investigation revealed that the accused had gun bullets for almost six years. However, a series of crimes are putting the city crowd under tension. Security vulnerabilities still need to be identified and corrected.