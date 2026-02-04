India-US trade deal being ‘papered’: Greer

Washington: Day after announcing a trade deal between India and the US, the Trump administration has stated that the exact details of the deal is still being “papered". In an interview on Tuesday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the details and specifics of the deal are in place but it still being finalised.

"We'll finish papering it, but we know the specifics, we know the details," Greer said, adding that India is maintaining some protection around agricultural goods. He echoed Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal comments on the trade deal between India and the US in New Delhi. The minister stated that the deal is in its final stages.