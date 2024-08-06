Greenery gets a boost: Collector launches 5-day plantation initiative

Komuram Bheem Asifabad: In a bid to enhance environmental sustainability, district Collector Venkatesh Dhotre launched a 5-day programme to promote greenery in the district. The initiative, part of the government’s ‘Swachh Dhana, Pachhadhanam’ programme, aims to boost greenery through individual responsibility and community efforts.

During a tree-planting event in RR Colony, organised by the Asifabad Municipality, Dhotre emphasised the importance of ongoing greenery initiatives. He was joined by Municipal Commissioner Bhujanga Rao and district Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tibrewal.

The Collector informed that the 5-day programme will include gram sabhas and tree planting in all available spaces, furthering the district’s commitment to environmental sustainability. With this initiative, the district takes a significant step towards a greener future.