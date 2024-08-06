Live
- Great feeling: Prez Murmu lauds Indian diaspora in Fiji
- Paris Olympics: Ashwini criticises Padukone's 'player responsibility' remark after Lakshya's loss
- Bear McCreary composes for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 again
- Kusha Kapila reveals 'natural camaraderie' with 'Life Hill Gayi' co-stars
- 'Can Muslim girl marry after attaining puberty', Centre seeks SC's priority adjudication
- Issue public apology using your own funds, SC tells IMA chief
- India vs Srilanka 3rd ODI: India gears up to make come back in the series
- Manish Tewari raises B'desh issue in LS, questions Centre on South Asia stability
- Be vigilant and exercise caution, India advises its citizens travelling to UK
- Prince Dhiman gets emotional as 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' to go off-air
Just In
Greenery gets a boost: Collector launches 5-day plantation initiative
In a bid to enhance environmental sustainability, district Collector Venkatesh Dhotre launched a 5-day programme to promote greenery in the district
Komuram Bheem Asifabad: In a bid to enhance environmental sustainability, district Collector Venkatesh Dhotre launched a 5-day programme to promote greenery in the district. The initiative, part of the government’s ‘Swachh Dhana, Pachhadhanam’ programme, aims to boost greenery through individual responsibility and community efforts.
During a tree-planting event in RR Colony, organised by the Asifabad Municipality, Dhotre emphasised the importance of ongoing greenery initiatives. He was joined by Municipal Commissioner Bhujanga Rao and district Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tibrewal.
The Collector informed that the 5-day programme will include gram sabhas and tree planting in all available spaces, furthering the district’s commitment to environmental sustainability. With this initiative, the district takes a significant step towards a greener future.