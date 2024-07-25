Greens pitch for sustainable choices for idol immersion

Hyderabad: With Ganesh Chaturthi festivities just a month away, Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP) are flooding the market. Despite High Court orders on banning the immersion of POP idols in water bodies, they are being sold openly across the city. Members of the Kapra Lake Revival Group, along with environmental enthusiasts, have voiced their concerns and urged the State government to promote sustainable alternatives for idol immersion.

Environment enthusiasts pointed out that there are around 74 artificial ponds within GHMC limits. However, the reality is that instead of using these ponds, the majority of idols are immersed in lakes each year. According to data from EVDM, approximately 96,218 idols were immersed within GHMC limits during the 11 days of the festival last year. However, there is no separate data on how many of these idols were immersed in artificial ponds. This year, we face the same challenges. Despite the ban on POP idols, artisans continue to make them, as there is just a month left before the festival begins, and the State government has not taken any decisive action to curb this practice.

Members of the Kapra Lake Revival Group highlighted, “As we are on a mission to revive Kapra Lake through ongoing cleanup activities, the approaching Ganesh Chaturthi brings new challenges. Unfortunately, many vendors are still making POP idols due to the lack of proper guidelines and enforcement from authorities. These idols are typically immersed in local lakes, contributing to pollution and filth, as POP idols do not dissolve and remain intact, leading to the deterioration of the entire lake ecosystem. It would be better if the authorities implemented and enforced guidelines to prevent the immersion of POP idols in water bodies. Given the deteriorating condition of Kapra Lake and other lakes, the State government must come up with sustainable solutions.”

Manognya Reddy, a member of the Kapra Lake Revival Group, suggested a solution: “Every year, we see that instead of immersing idols in artificial ponds, most idols end up in lakes. This year, it would be better if the State government implemented proper norms to ensure that POP idols are immersed in artificial ponds rather than water bodies. Additionally, the State government should encourage idol makers to produce more clay idols and promote the practice of home immersions.”