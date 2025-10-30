Live
Grounding of major coir pith units undertaken in Bhadradri district
Kothagudem: The district administration has taken steps to promote livelihood development by grounding a large number of coir pith units across the...
Kothagudem: The district administration has taken steps to promote livelihood development by grounding a large number of coir pith units across the district. This initiative is part of ongoing programmes aimed at enhancing employment opportunities and supporting sustainable livelihoods in the region.
As a part of this programme on Wednesday, coir pith and pot tray cultivation units were grounded today at Regalla village in Lakshmidevipalli Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
The initiative is expected to encourage local entrepreneurship, generate employment, and strengthen the district’s horticulture and allied sectors.
The district administration continues to emphasize the promotion of livelihood opportunities through such initiatives and encourages the local population to ac