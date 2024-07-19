Group-2 exams to be postponed?

Hyderabad: In an attempt to break the ice, the ruling Congress party held discussions with representatives of agitating aspirants for government jobs. The youth have been demanding postponement of the competitive exams and cited failure of the government in considering a sufficient gap between DSC and Group-2 exams.

The party representatives including MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLC Balmoor Venkat, chairman SAT (Sports Authority of Telangana) Shivasena Reddy, PCC Spokesperson Manavati Roy, Charan Koushik Yadav, Bala Lakshmi and others held meetings with the representatives of government job aspirants. Later speaking to media persons, the leaders described the meeting as fruitful and have expressed optimism that the government will look into their demands, including possibility of postponement of Group-2. “The government job aspirants appearing for the Group-2 exams have held a discussion, following instructions from the CM and our Ministers. Their simple demand was that the gap between Group-2 exams and DSC exam is of just one day, which is why they have difficulties in preparing both the exams,” said Kiran Kumar.

Balmoor Venkat who is also NSUI president, acknowledged that there was less gap between the two competitive exams DSC and Group-2 and held that these technical difficulties could be resolved for the sake of unemployed youth. “Since this is a genuine concern as dates of DSC and Group-2 are close, we will be making all out efforts to ensure aspirants get ample time for preparation. This will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. We hope that a positive decision will be taken by the government,” he averred.

Venkat further assured that the State government will be announcing a job calendar in the upcoming Assembly sessions, which will definitely reflect the commitment of the State government with regard to unemployed youth. “Unlike the previous BRS government, we shall not deceive the youth. Job calendar will definitely be announced,” he added.