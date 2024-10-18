Group 3 Exams in 33 Centers - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar kurnool : District Collector Badavath Santosh has instructed all officials involved in the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) Group 3 exams to work in coordination to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the exams. On Friday, TSPSC Chairman Mahender Reddy held a video conference with district collectors and police officers to discuss the arrangements for the Group 3 exams.

From Nagarkurnool district, Additional Collectors K. Seetharama Rao, Dev Sahayam, and Additional SP Rameshwar, along with District Collector Badavath Santosh, participated in the video conference.

Collector Santosh shared that 9,792 candidates from Nagarkurnool district are set to appear for the Group 3 exams, scheduled for November 17 and 18. He informed the TSPSC Chairman that 33 exam centers have been identified across the district for the smooth conduct of the exams.



























