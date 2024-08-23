Group-II exams on Dec 15, 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday released the tentative timetable for the Group-II Services recruitment exam that will be conducted on December 15 and 16.

According to TGPSC officials, the Group –II Services (General Recruitment) exam will be conducted in two sessions. The objective type Paper-I, General Studies and General Abilities, will be conducted between 10 am -12:30 pm on December, while Paper-II, History, Polity and Society, will be conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on the same day. Paper-III consisting of Economy and Development, will be held between 10 am and 12:30 pm on December 16, while Paper-IV, consisting of Telangana Movement and State Formation, will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on the same day. Candidates can download their hall tickets a week before the examinations.