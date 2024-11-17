Group-III examination centers were inspected at the field level by District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, SP Raula Giridhar IPS Wanaparthy

Today, District SP Raula Giridhar IPS inspected the examination centers in Wanaparthy district center regarding Group-3 written examinations. The examination pattern was inspected by the police security at the examination centers. Polytechnic College, Government Boys Junior College and School in Wanaparthy district center, Rajpet Gayatri Polytechnic College, and Nivedita Junior College in Kothakota. The Collector and SP inspected the Best Grammar High School and other examination centers at the field level and asked all the police officers and staff to work responsibly and to remain alert until the examination papers reach the strong room to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that a total of 31 examination centers have been set up in schools and colleges in the Wanaparthy district headquarters. He said that strong security has been set up at the examination centers. The SP said that the examinations are being conducted peacefully here without any untoward incidents. Wanaparthy DSP, Venkateswara Rao, CCS Inspector, Ravi Pal, Special Branch Inspector, Naresh, Kothakota CI, Rambabu and others participated.