Live
- People must strengthen Kannada: Siddaramaiah
- Gau Dhwaj Establishment meeting in Vijayawada on Oct 10
- KSRTC bags two awards
- Hyderabad: Two peddlers arrested, 86 kg ganja worth Rs 30L seized
- Protect drying crops
- Devotees in shock over Tirupati laddu controversy
- 996 Arrested for Misconduct During Ganesh Festival in Hyderabad, Thanks to SHE Teams
- Husband Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Stabbing Wife to Death
- Paddy compact blocks attract Mexican team
- MLA ST Somashekhar turns against Munirathna
Just In
GRT Jewellers Donates Rs 25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
Highlights
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has contributed ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in support of the ongoing efforts to assist flood victims. The donation was handed over by GRT Jewellers Chairman, Jitender, during a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Jitender and the GRT Jewellers team for their generous contribution. He praised the company for standing by the government and extending their support in relief efforts aimed at helping those affected by the floods.
Next Story
