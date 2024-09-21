GRT Jewellers Donates Rs 25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has contributed ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in support of the ongoing efforts to assist flood victims. The donation was handed over by GRT Jewellers Chairman, Jitender, during a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Jitender and the GRT Jewellers team for their generous contribution. He praised the company for standing by the government and extending their support in relief efforts aimed at helping those affected by the floods.