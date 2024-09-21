  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

GRT Jewellers Donates Rs 25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

GRT Jewellers Donates Rs 25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
x
Highlights

GRT Jewellers has contributed ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in support of the ongoing efforts to assist flood victims. The donation was handed over by GRT Jewellers Chairman, Jitender, during a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has contributed ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in support of the ongoing efforts to assist flood victims. The donation was handed over by GRT Jewellers Chairman, Jitender, during a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Jitender and the GRT Jewellers team for their generous contribution. He praised the company for standing by the government and extending their support in relief efforts aimed at helping those affected by the floods.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick