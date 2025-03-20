GSDP sees 10 pc uptick in growth

Hyderabad: The Telangana State’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) is set to cross Rs 16 lakh crore by registering 10 per cent growth in the 2024-2025 financial year. The per capita income will also rise to Rs 3.79 lakh.

The Telangana’s Socio Economic Outlook-2025 report said that the state’s GSDP for the year 2024-2025 is estimated at Rs 16,12,579 crore registering a growth of 10 per cent whereas the nation’s GDP during the same year will be at 9.9 per cent growth.

The report said that the state economy experienced strong growth in the IT sector supported by strategic budgetary allocations for industry and technology along with proactive measures and efforts to bolster agricultural and industrial growth. Telangana’s growth is heavily reliant on the tertiary sector which aligns with its focus on IT and services. The state’s growth at 11.9 percent is higher than that in all India at 10.7 per cent.

As per the report, the primary sector Gross State Value Added (GSVA) is estimated at Rs 2.56 lakh crore, registering a growth of 5.5 per cent. The secondary sector is estimated at Rs 2.43 lakh crore, with a growth rate of 7.6 per cent.

The state’s per capita income is estimated at Rs 3.79 lakh with a growth rate of 9.6 per cent which indicates better living standards, employment opportunities and economic growth. The report said that the state’s per capita income is 1.8 times higher than that of all-India per capita income.

Telangana is also performing well in controlling inflation. The average inflation rates of Telangana and all-India from April 2024 to January 2025 were recorded as 4.2 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively. It indicated relatively better price stability in Telangana over the year.