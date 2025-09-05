GST reforms will boost economic devpt: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a new generation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, calling it a “historic step towards economic empowerment.” The reforms, first unveiled during the Prime Minister’s Independence Day address from the Red Fort, were formally approved by the GST Council on Wednesday.

“These reforms will contribute to a better life for the people and ease of doing business. They are being implemented with the common man in mind,” said Reddy, emphasizing the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

The newly approved measures include significant reductions in taxes on essential commodities, which are expected to bring immediate relief to households across the country. Labor-intensive industries have also received targeted support, aimed at boosting employment and strengthening domestic manufacturing.

Reddy noted that the agriculture and health sectors will benefit substantially from the reforms, with lower input costs and improved access to essential services. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking this historic decision to economically empower every citizen,” he added.