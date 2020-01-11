Gudur Narayana Reddy accuses TRS of luring Cong candidates

Hyderabad: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Friday alleged that ruling TRS party was trying to lure strong candidates of Congress party in the municipal elections to make them withdraw from contest.

Narayana Reddy, in a media statement, accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of indulging in immoral and unethical practices to weaken the opposition parties.

He said the Chief Minister has brought disrepute to Telangana by repeatedly insulting the Constitution in the last six years.

He said Chandrashekar Rao has legitimised the culture of purchase of elected representatives.

In the first term, Rao purchased over 25 MLAs, MLCs and MPs of opposition parties, especially Congress. In the second term, the Chief Minister engineered defection of 12 MLAs to deprive the Congress party of the status of main opposition party.

The Congress leader alleged that TRS leaders were now trying to lure the strong candidates of Congress party in the municipal elections.

He said it was strange that the ruling party was not only poaching the elected representatives, but also the candidates of opposition parties.