Gummi Chakraborty appointed as Chief Security Officer to CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Gummi Chakraborty has been appointed as Chief Security Officer of the new Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy. Chakraborty is currently working as an SP in the Anti-Narcotics Bureau. DGP Ravi Gupta issued an order appointing him as the Chief Security Officer of the CM.

The order states that this appointment will be effective immediately. Chakraborty will continue as Chief Security Officer to CM till further orders. The Director of Anti-Narcotics Bureau was advised to make alternative arrangements to appoint another officer in place of Chakraborty.