Live
- AAP will participate in INDIA meet in constructive manner
- Nagarkurnool: More than 10 heinous murders in name Tantric workship!!!!!
- Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM
- Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Basavaraj Bommai: Basanagowda Patil Yatnal serious allegation
- Varun Tej’ s ‘Operation Valentine’ gets postponed; here is the new release date
- AP should be given Special Category Status, says Telangana minister Komatireddy
- Hyderabad pips Pune, B'luru among India’s best cities in Mercer’s quality of living index
- Gummi Chakraborty appointed as Chief Security Officer to CM Revanth
- Allow women in Mosques: Telangana High Court
- Sensex tests Mt 70k; Nifty at fresh high
Just In
Gummi Chakraborty appointed as Chief Security Officer to CM Revanth
Highlights
DGP Ravi Gupta issued an order appointing him as the Chief Security Officer of the CM
Hyderabad: Gummi Chakraborty has been appointed as Chief Security Officer of the new Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy. Chakraborty is currently working as an SP in the Anti-Narcotics Bureau. DGP Ravi Gupta issued an order appointing him as the Chief Security Officer of the CM.
The order states that this appointment will be effective immediately. Chakraborty will continue as Chief Security Officer to CM till further orders. The Director of Anti-Narcotics Bureau was advised to make alternative arrangements to appoint another officer in place of Chakraborty.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS