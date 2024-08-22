Gurukul Assn members submit petition to CS on pending issues

Hyderabad: Members of Telangana Government Residential Educational Institutions Employees Association on Wednesday submitted a petition to Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and urged to change the schools timings of Gurukuls and address other problems being faced by them.



Members of the association pointed out that in the past, the timings of Gurukuls were from 8 am to 4 pm but it was changed from 9 am to 4:30 pm. Along with this it was brought to the attention that out of more than a thousand Gurukuls in the State, about 600 are running in private buildings with inadequate facilities and also spoke about the increase in mess charges for students. It will be better if a common directorate for administrative decisions of all Gurukuls would be established, they urged.

“Along with this, we have also requested that the facilities of quarters in all Gurukuls should be improved, the rent should be fixed and the Caretaker and Vice-Principal should be paid equally in all Gurukuls,” said a member.