Live
- Google Chrome Improves Access to Saved Passwords Across Devices
- Kajari Teej 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance, and Heartfelt Wishes
- Sembcorp to set up Rs 36,238-cr ammonia plant in TN
- Beauty Myths Debunked: Fact vs. Fiction in Skincare and Beauty
- 2 panchayat staff nabbed by ACB
- IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work
- Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification
- Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
- Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
- Civic apathy claims life of 8-yr-old girl
Just In
Gurukul Assn members submit petition to CS on pending issues
Members of Telangana Government Residential Educational Institutions Employees Association on Wednesday submitted a petition to Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari
Hyderabad: Members of Telangana Government Residential Educational Institutions Employees Association on Wednesday submitted a petition to Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and urged to change the schools timings of Gurukuls and address other problems being faced by them.
Members of the association pointed out that in the past, the timings of Gurukuls were from 8 am to 4 pm but it was changed from 9 am to 4:30 pm. Along with this it was brought to the attention that out of more than a thousand Gurukuls in the State, about 600 are running in private buildings with inadequate facilities and also spoke about the increase in mess charges for students. It will be better if a common directorate for administrative decisions of all Gurukuls would be established, they urged.
“Along with this, we have also requested that the facilities of quarters in all Gurukuls should be improved, the rent should be fixed and the Caretaker and Vice-Principal should be paid equally in all Gurukuls,” said a member.