Gurukuls providing quality education to poor says Gutha Sukender Reddy

Nalgonda: Development and education are interlinked. Based on this practical theory, the Telangana government established Gurukul schools to provide quality education to poor students on a par with students in corporate schools, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy stated

On Saturday, along with ZP chairman Banda Narender Reddy, he took part in prize distribution of SC Gurukul Schools Zonal Science Fair held at Gurukul School (SC) located at SLBC camp premises here.

Addressing the students, he said ups and downs are common in everyone's life and he was no exception. Consistency and dedication in his chosen political field helped him to get several posts including constitutional post of the head of legislative council, he said.

The state government was committed to offering quality education to the poor through its own educational institutes. At present, as many as 5 lakh poor students are getting quality education in 950 Gurukuls and the government is spending Rs 1.2 lakh per student per year in these schools, he added.

Nalgonda ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy advised students to be sportive while taking part in any competitions and suggested that they come up with new innovations to stand apart and reach top positions.

RCO of SC Gurukuls of Erstwhile Nalgonda District Aruna Kumari and principals of SC Gurukuls across the erstwhile Nalgonda district took part in the event.