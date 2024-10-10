Guv couple participates in Bathukamma

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma along with his spouse Sudha Dev Varma participated in the Bathukamma celebrations with the Raj Bhavan staff at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Sudha Dev Varma carried the traditional Bathukamma to the main lawns in front of the main house and took part in the festivities, embracing the spirit of Telangana’s iconic floral festival. She joined the Raj Bhavan staff in celebrating the occasion, underscoring the significance of the State’s unique cultural heritage.

She extended wishes to the women of Telangana, both within the State and across the globe. In a touching conclusion to the celebrations, Sudha Dev carried the Bathukamma to the designated pond within Raj Bhavan and immersed it, adhering to the customs of the festival.