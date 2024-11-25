Guv inaugurates medical screening camp for Raj Bhavan staff

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated a mega medical screening camp for the benefit of Raj Bhavan staff and their families, held in collaboration with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell at Raj Bhavan Community Hall on Sunday.

The initiative brought together specialised doctors of Allopathy, Ayurveda, Dental and paramedical teams to provide comprehensive medical check-ups. The Governor emphasised the importance of regular health screenings and personally interacted with members of the Raj Bhavan parivar, reflecting his commitment to their well-being.

Principal Secretary to Governor B Venkatesham, Joint Secretary to Governor J Bhavani Shankar and other senior officials took part.