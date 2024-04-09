Guv Radhakrishnan extends warm wishes to all Telugus on Ugadi

Hyderabad: Governor C P Radhakrishnan on the occasion of “Sri KrodhiNama Samvatsaram Ugadi” festival on April 9, 2024, extended his heartiest best wishes to each and every Telugu speaking brothers and sisters all over the world.

“May this Telugu New Year usher in blessings and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Krodhi, being the 37th in the astrological cycle, signifies auspiciousness. Let us strive for the all-round development of Telangana and our nation, fostering self-reliance and progress. Reflecting on the past, let us commit to a better future throughdedication and service.

Together, let us build a progressive Telangana and a self-reliant India, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Let us embrace Ugadi spirit, symbolized by the diverse tastes of the traditional Ugadi Pachchadi, to face life’s challenges with optimism. May this Krodhi Nama SamvatsaraUgadi bring joy, prosperity, and peace to all, with abundant blessings for the State of Telangana”.