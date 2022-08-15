Guv Tamilisai greets people on 76th Independence Day

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended the warmest greetings and best wishes to everyone on this joyous occasion of nation's 76th Independence Day. Now, our nation is celebrating 75 years of Independence as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". "This 76th Independence Day, which is being celebrated along with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, is a momentous day in the history of our country.

We were freed from colonial tyranny and won Independence after countless sacrifices and a relentless fight. On such an eventful and historic occasion, it is our bounden duty to show respect and dignity towards our National Flag in our hearts and minds," the Governor said in her message.

The Governor said that after gaining Independence, India achieved enormous strides in all areas, and we are currently reaping the benefits. "On this auspicious occasion, let us remember those who laid down their lives. Let us also resolve to make India strong, secure, and self-reliant in all aspects in the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

I wish you all a very happy Independence Day," she added.