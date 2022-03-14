Half day schools in Telangana from tomorrow

As announced by the school education department, all schools including primary, upper primary and high schools that come under government, aided and private management will be operated for half day from tomorrow i.e. from 8 am to 12.30 pm until the last working day of the academic year 2021-22.

In a statement, the School Education director said that special classes will be continued for students to prepare for class 10 students for the upcoming SSC public examinations, that are scheduled to be held in May.

The statement reads that all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are hereby directed to communicate the above orders to the schools functioning under all managements and monitor the implementation.