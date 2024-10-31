Hall-tickets for Group-III exams to be uploaded on Nov 10: TGPSC

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday announced that hall tickets for the Group-III services recruitment examination will be uploaded on November 10.

According to TGPSC officials, the Group-III services recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on November 17,18. Officials said that candidates can download their hall tickets from November 10 onwards from the Commission's website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in, till the commencement of the first day of examination, which is November 17.

“Candidates will be allowed inside the examination centre from 8:30 am onwards for the forenoon session and 1:30 pm onwards for the afternoon session on the day of examination. The examination centre gate will be closed by 9:30 am for the forenoon session and 2:30 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates are closed,” said senior officer, TGPSC.

