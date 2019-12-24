Hanamkonda: Call to fight against child labour

Hanamkonda: The onus is on all the departments concerned to work in coordination to trace the missing and destitute children and relocate them, Additional DCP K Venkatalaxmi said, speaking at a review meeting of the Operation Smile-6 presided over by Urban District Welfare Officer R Varalaxmi here on Tuesday.



Venkatalaxmi said that responsibility lies on police, district child protection unit, childline-1098, labour department to identify the sources and agents, who were trafficking and employing children. "Operation Smile should not be seen as a one-month exercise and it should be continued throughout the year to protect the children involved in begging, bonded labour and child labour," she said.

Referring to the unceasing crime against women and children, she told the officials to gird up their loins to keep a tab on unscrupulous persons. Warangal Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mandala Parashuramulu emphasised the need for searching bus stations, railway platforms, religious places and shelter homes to find out the missing children.

He expressed concern over their plight of children who were engaged in brick kiln and other hazardous industries. He urged the parents to get their wards join in the State-run schools and welfare hostels.

DWO R Varalaxmi said that missing and destitute children identified during the Operation Smile and Operation Muskan has been provided with shelter in State Homes. "We are trying to bring back smiles on the faces of hundreds of children languishing in wilderness," she said. DCPO P Santhosh Kumar said that they have been taking stringent action against those who engaged child labour.