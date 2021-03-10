Hanamkonda: 'Money bag politics not Congress cup of tea' says MLC T Jeevan Reddy

Hanamkonda: Money bag politics is not Congress' cup of tea, MLC T Jeevan Reddy said. Speaking to party cadres here on Tuesday, he said that Congress is not as resourceful as the TRS or the BJP but has the wind blowing in its favour.

"While the TRS and BJP's politics revolve around the money bags, the Congress has to reach out to the voters and explain to them the need for a powerful voice to question the government's misdeeds," he said.

Reddy said that even though the BJP-led Central government was ignoring the interests of Telangana, the TRS government failed to question it. Such issues need to be taken to the notice of the voters, he added.

"The TRS government failed to fulfill the people's aspirations that revolve around Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and employment). The TRS drove the State into a Rs 3 lakh crore debt trap from the surplus revenue in 2014," Reddy said.

He expressed concern over the Krishna River waters being exploited by the AP government due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao apathetic approach. This could turn Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts into desert in near future, he said. KCR's focus is on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) for obvious reasons, he alleged.

Referring to recruitment in the State, Reddy accused the KCR Government of deceiving the unemployed youth. Although the number of vacancies increased to 1.90 lakh from 1.07 lakh in the 2014, KCR has blithe concern towards it, he said.

Jeevan Reddy said that TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is seeking re-election, never worked for the welfare of the students and unemployed youth. He never took up issues like fee reimbursement, private teachers and the contract lecturers.

Congress candidate for the Grads Council seat S Ramulu Naik, DCC president N Rajender Reddy, senior leaders Konda Murali, S Rajaiah, Erraelli Swara, E Venkatram Reddy, Namindla Srinivas, Meesala Prakash, EV Srinivas Rao and Dommati Sambaiah were among others present.